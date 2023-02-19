Cole R. Brandt, 9, of Lititz, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023. He was born in Lancaster, son of Tyler R. and Nicole R. Brandt. Cole was in the third grade at John R. Bonfield Elementary School and enjoyed building with blocks, Legos, trains, camping, rock collecting and playing with his sister.
Surviving in addition to his parents, one brother: Carter M. Brandt and one sister: Layne M. Brandt. Paternal grandfather: Dan Brandt and paternal grandmother: Vicky L. "Gram" Boehler. Maternal grandfather: Robert "Grampy" Heisey and maternal grandmother: Stephanie L. "Nan" Heisey. Maternal step-grandfather: Bruce "Pap" Snyder. Maternal great-grandfather: Robert "Pappy" Heisey.
The Time of Remembrance will be held at Columbia Crossing River Trails Center, 41 Walnut Street, Columbia on Sunday, February 26, 2023 from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
