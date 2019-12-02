Cole A. Jenks, 30, of Spring Twp., passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at home. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Jeffrey J. Jenks and Stacey L. (Morgan) Shimp.
Cole was a 2007 graduate of Garden Spot High School where he attended Brownstown Vo-tech. Following graduation he enlisted in the Marine Corps, serving two tours. Following his honorable discharge he was employed at Snavely's Mill, Inc., in Lititz. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved antique cars and trucks.
Surviving in addition to his parents is his grandfather, Allen H. Morgan, Jr., of Denver, widower of Alice M. Morgan; brother, Joseph D. Jenks of Denver; aunts, Shelia M., wife of Daniel G. Fritz of Adamstown; Tina L., wife of William Fritz of Denver; Kathy, wife of Douglas Tretter of Ephrata; Donna Firestine of Denver; uncle, Tracy A. Morgan of Denver, and several cousins. He was predeceased by grandparents Frederick and Shirley Jenks, and an uncle, Randy Jenks.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 8:00 P.M. from Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton, with Pastor Debora K. Gifford, officiating.
Friends may call on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Interment will be on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Disabled American Veteran Charitable Service Trust for P.T.S.D., 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076.
