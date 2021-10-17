17 March, 1934 - 7 October, 2021. Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, Mentor and Friend. He was a great story teller, the life of the party, avid Penn State fan and a brother to all.
Two services will be held: one at Williamsburg Community Chapel on Friday, 22 October 2:00 PM; the other will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a date TBD. More information may be found at https://bit.ly/3aEjtRD. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Plant a tree in memory of Ret. Col. John G. Forrest
