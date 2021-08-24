Cody M. Delp, 35 years, of New Holland, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 20, 2021 at his New Holland home. Cody was the son of Bart & Sally Delp of Blue Ball and Sydney & Keith Brookmyer. He graduated from Garden Spot High School, Class of 2004 and attended Elizabethtown College on an academic scholarship.
His keen intellect was both a blessing and a curse throughout his life, as it allowed him to excel in his passions like Poker and Fantasy sports, but also burdened him with an ever-present questioning of the status quo and his place in the world. What a comfort to know he is now free.
Cody loved and exceled in sports of all kinds, especially golf. He had a special place in his heart for the family canines, especially his 14-year buddy, Jack.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings; brother, Dylan Delp (husband of Alison) of New Holland, brother, Nathan Kramer of Talmage, sister, Elizabeth Kramer of Baltimore, MD and sister, Sara Poponak (wife of Noah) of Rumson, N.J. His grandmother, Joan L. Delp and Uncle, Bret D. Delp also survive, along with uncles, aunts, cousins, a niece and 2 nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Friday Aug. 27, 2021 at 11 AM at the Evangelical United Methodist Cemetery in New Holland, with Pastor Ray Voran officiating.
Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, PA.
