Anthony (Tony) Berardo DiPaolo, 89, passed away February 7, 2023, at his home. Tony was born and raised in Berwick, PA, the son of the late Anthony M. and Michilina (Rado) DiPaolo. Tony began his lifelong passion for sports playing varsity football, basketball and baseball at Berwick High School, from which he graduated in 1952. He was the only four-year starter in the history of the school's varsity football team. Tony was captain of the football and basketball teams. After high school, Tony attended Bloomsburg State College where he started playing varsity football as a freshman. After Bloomsburg, Tony entered the Marine Corps where he played football for the Quantico Marines and made the "All-Navy Team." He played for the Marine Corps in the Poinsettia Bowl where they won the national all-service championship. While in the Marine Corps, Tony married Jean Dockey and they began their family of six, Denise, Michael, Tony, Dino, Beth, and Frank.
After the Marine Corps Tony decided to continue his love of sports, making education and coaching his vocation. He attended Catawba College in Salisbury, NC, graduating in 1959 with a BA teaching degree in Health and Physical Education and a minor in Biology. While at Catawba College Tony played football for three years, starting both on offense and defense. He made all-conference three years and was selected defensive player of the year. He was Catawba College's candidate for Little All-American. He was also selected for the North Carolina All-State team.
Tony began his coaching and teaching career at South Rowan High School in China Grove, NC. Tony coached football, baseball, and girls' basketball. In 1961, Tony led the girls' basketball team to become the Southern NC conference champions. The team members meet monthly to this day to celebrate their team and Coach DiPaolo.
Tony and his family eventually returned to Pennsylvania where he began his coaching career at Solanco High School. After two seasons, Tony then became head coach at Lancaster Catholic High School in 1965. For 16 years, 1965-1980, his Lancaster High School football teams compiled a 101-59-6 record, including 11 consecutive winning seasons, all with his family by his side either playing on the field, supporting on the sideline as mascots, or cheering for a win. The love of football was definitely a family affair. Tony continued his coaching career at Franklin & Marshall College for 12 years as inside linebacker and specialty teams coach. He returned to LCHS as head coach in 1993 where his son Dino coached with him during part of Tony's tenure.
Tony retired from Lancaster High School in 2001. His combined LCHS record is 156-97-6. His 1998 and 1999 teams advanced to the District 3 AA title games. He received Coach of the Year honors from Lancaster County in 1998. Recognized for his contribution to sports as both a player and coach he was inducted into Berwick HS Hall of Fame 1983; Lancaster Catholic High School Hall of Honor 2002; Pennsylvania Coaches Hall of Fame 2008; Catawba College Hall of Fame 2011; and Susquehanna Sports Hall of Fame 2013. Tony is grateful for the recognition bestowed upon him, but he shared that his greatest gift was realizing his purpose in life, which was inspiring players and students both on and off the field to live their very best lives.
In addition to his 43 years of coaching, Tony loved teaching biology, he initiated and taught an anatomy course, and taught physical education in his early career. He was Vice Principal of Student Affairs for 14 years at Lancaster Catholic and a member of the faculty for 33 years. During this time, he received a master's degree in Health and Physical Education from West Chester State University.
Tony enjoyed spending his winters at his home in Bonita Springs, FL for 15 years. He loved spending time with family and friends, traveling to Italy, Atlantic beaches, driving cross-country, cruising to Bermuda and Caribbean, and looking for a win at the Atlantic City casinos, which he often found. Tony was a lifelong member of the American Legion, Post 34, Lancaster; the Catholic War Vets, Post 1419, Berwick; and the Loyal Order of the Moose, Lodge 307, Chickies Rock. He also belonged to the Guiseppe Garibaldi Society and the Maria Assunta Society, Berwick. Tony was also an avid Yankee's fan.
Tony is survived by his children and grandchildren: Denise, and her children Lucian and Nicolas; Michael, and his wife Mary Lynn and their children Derek, Alexander, and Diana; Anthony and his wife Angela; Dino and his children Drew and Ashley; Beth and her husband Edward and children Stephanie and Kyle; Frank and his children Catherine and Sophia, nine great grandchildren, and six nephews and nieces. Tony is predeceased by his sister Michilina and brother-in-law Constantine Kergides, and brother Bernard DiPaolo.
Family and friends will be received for a viewing from 5:30PM to 7PM, Wednesday, February 15th at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Military honors will be rendered at 10:15AM with Catholic Mass celebrated immediately following Thursday, February 16th at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Berwick, PA will take place at noon February 17th for family and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tony's memory may be made to Coach Tony DiPaolo Scholarship Fund at Lancaster Catholic High School, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave an online condolence and memories of Tony to family, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com