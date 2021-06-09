CMSgt (Ret.) David M. Vogel, 76, of Denver, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the Hershey Medical Center. Married for 53 years, he was the beloved husband of Judy A. Vogel (Davis) of Denver. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late John A. Vogel, Sr. and Ardella B. (Hafer). David served proudly in the United States Air Force for 30 years, during the Vietnam War and Desert Storm. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maryland while serving. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion. After his military retirement, David was a Training Officer for Lancaster County Emergency Management for 16 years, retiring in 2010. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, puzzles, and bird watching. He was an avid reader.
In addition to his wife Judy, he is survived by his daughters, Carol Kinnan, wife of Barry, of Womelsdorf; Kelly Martin, wife of Steve, of Reading; grandchildren, Zachary, Brianna, Cameron, Duncan; great-grandchildren, Bailey, Riley, and Ellenore; and sister, Janet Cole, of Temple. He was predeceased by his brothers John A. Vogel, Jr. and William H. Vogel.
Services will be at convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes, Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.beanfuneralhomes.com
