Clyde Witmer, age 94 of Landis Homes, passed away on June 3, 2021. He was the husband of the late Anna May Habecker Witmer. Born in Lancaster he was the son of the late Arthur G. and Katie Landis Witmer. He was a lifetime member of Willow Street Mennonite Church, where in the past he served as a trustee, and he enjoyed his Men's Sunday school class. Clyde was a plumber for many years at the former Harry C. Rohrer & Sons, later known as The Rohrer Company. He enjoyed farming, hunting at Twin Springs hunting camp, going on Bob Neff bus trips, traveling across the U.S., going to auctions, watching the Phillies, reading, doing puzzles, but most of all enjoyed spending time with all his family.
He is survived by 5 children: J. Charles husband of Lucille Hess Witmer of Lancaster, A. Ray husband of Sharon Mast Witmer of Holtwood, Joseph H. husband of Julia Weaver Witmer of Elm, David P. Witmer of Lancaster, Ellen H. wife of Mark Weaver of Ephrata, 26 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 2 sisters: Ethel Swartzentruber of Iowa, and Dorothy Hess of Ohio. He was preceded in death by a son, Robert C. Witmer husband of Sharon (Kevin) Adams of Lancaster, a grandson, Mitchel Witmer, and 4 siblings; Ruth Garman, Anna Miller, Donald Witmer, and Lois Witmer.
Funeral service will take place from Willow Street Mennonite Church, 399 E. Penn Grant Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584, on Wednesday, June 9th at 10 a.m. There will be a viewing at 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. reynoldsandshivery.com
