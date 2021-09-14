Clyde W. Stauffer, 64, of Willow Street, PA entered into his heavenly home on Sunday, September 12, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Pauline (Benedict) and Stanley E. Stauffer, Sr. He was the loving husband and best friend to Diane (Enck) Stauffer for over 34 years.
Clyde attended Pequea BIC. Prior to his retirement in 2019, Clyde was employed by High Steel for over 45 years as a Crane Operator. He previously served as a volunteer for the Rawlinsville Fire Company in his early years. He enjoyed playing Texas Hold ‘em, and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. He and Diane enjoyed their yearly vacation to Jamaica. Another love of Clyde's was working on his jeep and taking rides on a beautiful day. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family, friends and his beloved dogs Benji and Maxwell.
Clyde is survived by his wife, Diane; his son Shawn M. Stauffer of Columbia; his siblings; Stanley Stauffer, Jr., husband of Sharon of New Providence, Midge Creasy wife of Bill of Holtwood and Marian Findley wife of Ronnie of New Providence; and 4 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Patricia Oatman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3PM on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Pequea BIC, 40 Church Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. Family and friends will be received from 2PM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Landisville Cemetery, Landisville, PA.
