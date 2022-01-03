Clyde T. Diffendall, Jr., 79, of East Petersburg, PA passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at UPMC Lititz. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Rosabella (Cresswell) and Clyde T. Diffendall, Sr. He was the loving husband to Kathryn L. (Barker) for over 35 years.
Prior to retirement, Clyde was employed at Dodge Regupol for over 40 years as a Manager of Quality Assurance. He was a talented person and received many awards for his input on numerous space shuttle booster designs. Clyde loved playing Skip Bo. He was a gifted painter and enjoyed making ceramics. In his free time, he and Kathy enjoyed visiting yard sales, collecting cookie jars and antique dolls. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family and vacationing in Ocean City, MD.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by children: Keith Diffendall, Karen Thorne, Kenny Diffendall and Jessica Chelius wife of Daryl; 2 grandchildren and his cat Tickles. He is preceded in death by his stepdaughter Joyce Krick, grandson Kyle Krick and half-sister Norma Irvin as well as his beloved Fox Terrier, Peanut.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Furever Home Adoption Center, 5984 Main Street, East Petersburg, PA 17520. A Graveside Service will be held at 10AM on January 5, 2022 at Riverview Burial Park, S. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
