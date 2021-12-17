Clyde R. Holbein

Clyde Ray Holbein was welcomed home by the Lord on December 14, 2021 at Homestead Village at the age of 99 years. He was born in Centerville, Lancaster County on September 17, 1922 to the late Harry F. Holbein and Mary Bricker Wissler Holbein. He was the loving husband of the late Freida Margaret Himelwright Holbein for nearly 65 years before her death in February 7, 2014.
A graduate of East Hempfield High School in 1940, he was a veteran of the U.S. Navy in WWII and served from 1942 to 1946. He was in five major invasions in Africa, Italy, and France. He then returned to the U.S.A. for a new mine sweeper, the USS Redstart #378, which he then sailed to Japan to clear mines in Japanese waters.
He was a long-time member of St. Paul’s Reform Church of Lancaster and the Church of the Apostles, where he faithfully served as a choir member for 44 years. Clyde was employed by Bayuk Cigars and the former Penn Dairies of Lancaster.
He is survived by two sisters, Mary L. Kahler and Rosanna H. Joost, wife of Fred Joost, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his beloved wife, Clyde is preceded in death by a brother, Herbert Holbein, and a sister, Evelyn Risser.
A Funeral Service will be held on December 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Church of the Apostles, 1850 Marietta Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603. Guests will be received prior to the service starting at 10:00 AM. Interment will be held at St. John’s United Methodist Cemetery, Paradise, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the Church of the Apostles at the address above or to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com.