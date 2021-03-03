Clyde R. "Bill" Buzzard, 78, of New Holland, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in New Holland, he was the son of the late Jesiah B. Evans and Erma R. Buzzard.
Bill retired from CNH where he had been employed for 36 years. He was a member of Ranck's United Methodist Church and the Ephrata Elks. He enjoyed raising deer, peacocks and other wildlife.
Surviving are two daughters, Gail A. wife of Scott Taylor and Penny M. wife of Nicholas Kurz; a son, Jeffrey S. Buzzard; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by siblings, Russell Wallace, Lee Evans, Norman Buzzard and Shirley Shirk.
A Viewing will be held on Monday, March 8, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA. CDC guidelines will be followed and masks will be required. Services and interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send an online condolence to the family, visit: www.GroffEckenroth.com