Clyde Nelson Thomas, 72, of Maytown, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Clyde B. and Miriam (Liphart) Thomas. Nelson was the husband of Susan (Pittenturf) Thomas with whom he celebrated 52 years of marriage.
Nelson was a graduate of Manheim Central High School class of 1968. He retired from Sperry New Holland as a Welder in 2005 after 35 years of service. He later worked part time at New Standard Corporation. Throughout all this time Nelson was also a farmer. He was a member of Florin Church of the Brethren. An avid Phildelphia Eagles and Phillies fan, Nelson also enjoyed collecting Winross Trucks, trains, Farmall Tractors, and most of all spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. His grandchildren will always hold a special place in his heart. Nelson also enjoyed volunteering as a little league baseball coach, with the Maytown-East Donegal Fire Department and at Florin Church of the Brethren. He was a loving father who enjoyed watching his children play sports.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Sue are two sons, Shane Thomas of Harrisburg and Brian Thomas, husband of Betsy of Elizabethtown. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Jillian and Chase Thomas. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Kenneth, Melvin, and James Thomas.
A funeral service honoring Nelson's life will be held at Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Avenue, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2 PM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 1 PM to 2 PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Florin Church of the Brethren, The Good Samaritan Fund (address above). To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com