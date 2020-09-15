Clyde L. Henry, age 88, of Quarryville, PA, passed away at his home on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was the husband of Jane Coates Henry, with whom he celebrated 69 years of marriage on June 23rd. He was born in Gap, son of the late Frank N. & Ella M. Spotts Henry. He was a member of Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church.
For most of Clydes working career he was an electrician. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Worker #414. He enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Mifflin County. He enjoyed children especially his grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Surviving besides his wife are 2 children: Mark husband of Dani Schock Henry of Christiana, Vickie wife of Scott Kreider of Quarryville, 7 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 2 siblings: John C. "Jack" husband of Virginia Rhoades Henry of Wilmington, DE, Linda J. wife of Carl Krantz of Gap. He was preceded in death by a son, Keith husband of Vickie Leed Henry of Quarryville, 4 siblings: Norman, Robert, Gerald Henry and Alma Barley.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. shiveryfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »