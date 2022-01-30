Clyde L. Barnhart, 98, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022 at ProMedica, Camp Hill. Born Friday, July 15, 1923 in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Harry R. and Anna I. (Schickley) Barnhart. He was married 61 years to Mary Anne (Long) Barnhart who passed away on the same day in 2011.
Clyde was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Elizabethtown. A U.S. Army Air Corps veteran of WWII, he served in the Air Offensive in the Western Pacific. After the war he was employed by Olmsted Air Force Base, Middletown; the Philadelphia Naval Yard, and retired from the Mechanicsburg Navy Depot in 1978. Clyde was a founding life member, as well as Past Commander of Fred Barley Post, VFW; and a life member of the American Legion and Loyal Order of Moose, all in Elizabethtown. A 32nd degree mason, he was a member of Abraham C. Treichler Lodge #682, F&AM, Elizabethtown and the Zembo Shrine. Clyde was passionate about working on cars and took pride in helping his neighbors take care of their vehicles.
Clyde is survived by a daughter Victoria Lynn Barnhart of Enola; a granddaughter Seana Kate Miller and husband Edward; three great grandchildren: Mason Liam, Mia Bella and Eden Twila Miller; and a sister Margaret “Peg” Berrier. He was predeceased by six brothers: Earl, Harry, Warren, Robert, Stanley and William Barnhart, and a sister Dorothy Shetter.
A Funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 10:30 AM. Viewing will be from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment with Military Honors will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville at 1:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Clyde’s memory may be made to Hospice of Central PA or Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
