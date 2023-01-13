Clyde Kenneth Hershey

Ken Hershey, 89, died Monday, January 9th, at home in Bridgewater Corners, Vermont. Ken was born on January 7, 1934, in Lancaster, PA to Clyde and Lila Good Hershey.
Ken is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joanne; daughter Denise (Phil Lapp) of Sharon, Vermont; son David (Kris Koehne) of Colchester, Vermont; daughter Tanya (Billy Sneed) of Ripton, Vermont; grandchildren Annabel and Becket Lapp; Benjamin, Clara, Lila, and Rachel Hershey; and Berend Sneed; and sister Betty Frey of Lititz, Pennsylvania. Ken is predeceased by his sister Janet and brothers Edwin and Melvin.
A service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Bethany Mennonite Church in Bridgewater Corners, Vermont. The Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock is assisting the family, an on-line guest book can be found at cabotfh.com
Those wishing may make memorial donations to Bethany Mennonite Church or Bethany Birches Camp, 169 VT-100A, Bridgewater Corners, Vermont, 05035.
A living tribute »