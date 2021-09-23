Clyde ‘Junior' R. Pfautz Jr., 87 of Reinholds, passed away Monday September 20, 2021, at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born and raised in Reamstown, he was a son of the late Clyde R. and Anna Mae (Hoover) Pfautz and was the devoted husband of 67 years to Betty A. (Pierce) Pfautz until her passing a year ago.
Junior is survived by his daughter, Kathy Behrendt (Clifford L., Jr.) of Denver; his son, Ron Pfautz (Tracy Weidenhammer) of Reinholds; two grandchildren, Jennifer Zeni (Adam), Kimberly Franck (James); four great grandchildren, Evan Zeni, Addison Zeni, Charlotte Fanck, Camden Franck; four sisters, Thelma Weaver, Mary Gonzalez (Joe), Arlene Hartraft, & Paulene Ludwig. He was predeceased by three brothers, Eugene Pfautz, Larry Pfautz, John Pfautz.
A viewing will be held Fri., Sept. 24th from 7 to 9 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA. The funeral will be Sat., Sept. 25th at 10 a.m. also at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow at Swamp Cemetery, Reinholds. www.goodfuneral.com
A living tribute »