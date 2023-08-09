Clyde Herr Miller, 85, of Quarryville, took his Heavenly flight in the early hours of Monday, August 7, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Norman D. and Emma (Herr) Miller. He was the loving husband of Barbara (Metzler) Miller for 63 years.
Clyde was a life-long member of the Mennonite Church, having most recently attended Mechanic Grove Mennonite Church. He was a long-time dairy farmer and had also worked for Little Britian Ag Supply for several years. Clyde enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Susan, wife of Karl Auker; two grandchildren, Daniel and Joshua; and a sister, Ruth H. Groff.
An Outdoor Funeral Service will take place in the Rawlinsville Mennonite Cemetery, 838 Susquehannock Dr., Holtwood, PA on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Please bring a lawn chair if you plan to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mennonite Central Committee, 21 S. 12th St., Akron, PA 17501 or Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Memories can be shared at dewalds.com.