Clyde H. Smith, Sr., 86, of Lititz, formerly of Millersville, passed onto his heavenly home on May 4, at Luther Acres. Born in Mount Joy, he was the son of the late Clarence H. and Lillian K. (Beck) Smith. Clyde and his wife, Thelma, celebrated 63 years of marriage on February 26th.
Clyde was a handyman. He will be remembered by many for his dedicated years of working for Manor Township doing carpentry and roadwork. From the ground up, he also built the home that he and Thelma would go on to raise their family in. Any opportunity that presented itself, Clyde would be sure to pass on his knowledge and skills in carpentry to anyone that would listen.
In his free time, Clyde also enjoyed camping and fishing all over Pennsylvania. The most important things to Clyde were his faith in Jesus and his family. Being a father, grandfather and great-grandfather meant everything to him.
He will be greatly missed by his wife Thelma; children, Donna K., wife of William McDonald, Clyde H., Jr., husband of Donna H., and Brenda C., wife of John M. Banzhof; "foster" son, Jeff Jackson, as well as 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in passing by an infant daughter, Ginny Smith, and his siblings, Lester B. Smith, Paul B. Smith and Minerva K. Stehman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Clyde's memory to Speedwell Heights Brethren in Christ Church, 413 W. Brubaker Valley Rd., Lititz, PA 17543 or Samaritans Purse c/o Clean Water Projects, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607-3000.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
