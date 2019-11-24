Clyde F. Holmes, 72, of Narvon, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. Born in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, he was the son of the late James S. and Maxine Fossett Holmes. He was the husband of the late Nancy Schell Holmes who passed away July 7, 2019. Clyde served in the U.S. Army receiving the National Defense medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign medal, and Vietnam Service medal with three Bronze Stars. After returning from Vietnam, he worked for Graco, Bethlehem Steel in Morgantown and Rockvale Outlet in Lancaster. He enjoyed going to Delaware Park and going on cruises. He went on a 14 day cruise in January.
He is survived by a son, Craig husband of Tammy Holmes of Texas; siblings Merrill married to Connie Holmes of Morgantown, Natalie married to Dale Grover of Hallowell, ME, Marguerite Holmes Fink of Narvon, James married to Diana Holmes of Boothbay Harbor, ME, and three step children of Florida; sister-in-law, Julia Holmes of Boothbay Habor, ME. He was preceded in death by brothers, Galan, Robert and Ronald Holmes; a sister, Barbara Holmes Heath and brother-in-law Dale Fink.
The family would like to thank Hickory House Nursing Home for their great care.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. FurmanFuneralHome.com