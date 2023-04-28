Clyde E. Hornberger, 81 of Moravian Manor, Lititz, formerly of Manheim, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late William F., Sr. and Josephine Dickel Hornberger. He was the husband of the late Beatrice Mae "Beatie" "Patsy" Orendo Hornberger who passed away in June of 2018.
Clyde retired as a custodian at Warwick High School, Lititz. He was a member of Elstonville Sportsman's Association, Manheim. His interests included hunting, fishing, riding horseback, snowmobile and motorcycles.
Surviving is a daughter: Teresa M., wife of Randall Rohrer of Manheim; three grandchildren: Dustin, Brandon, and Chelsea and two great-grandchildren: Kegan and Riley. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Elsie Stasko, Nora Gebhard and Ellen "Jeannie" Palmer and three brothers, David "Zeke", William "Bill" and John Hornberger.
A special thank you to the staff at Moravian Manor and Masonic Village Hospice, for their compassionate care.
Funeral Services at this time are private and at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Interment in Mt. Hope Mennonite Cemetery, Rapho Township.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Clyde's memory to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com