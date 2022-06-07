Clyde E. "Gene" Siegrist, 64, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Landis Homes Retirement Community following an eleven-year journey with multiple systems atrophy. Born in Mountville, he was the son of the late Jacob B. and Erma (Herr) Siegrist. Gene was the beloved husband of Carole (Armbrust) Siegrist, with whom he celebrated 42 years of marriage this past February.
Gene was a self-employed farmer, a painter/paperhanger, and an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting in all seasons in PA and hunting elk in AZ. He was a member of Forest Hills Mennonite Church. Gene served on a committee to establish a nursery school at Little Swatara Church of the Brethren in Bethel, PA. Gene also served on the zoning board for Bethel Township, Berks County. Throughout his illness and death, he participated in research focused on multiple systems atrophy.
Along with his wife Carole, Gene is survived by his children, Jill Siegrist Thomas and her husband Peter R. Thomas, MD. of Alexandria, VA, and Neal Robert Siegrist and his wife Kelly Horn Siegrist of Westport, CT. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Wells and Dashiell Thomas & Eliza and Cassidy Siegrist; siblings Janet Keefer (Jim) of New Holland, Dave Siegrist (Eva) of Boyne Falls, Joanne Neff (Les) of Lancaster, Lucy Groff (Lynn) of Boyne Falls, Mary Haldeman (Don) of Reading, Dan Siegrist (Regina) of Willow Street, Clair Siegrist (Marilyn) of Terre Hill and Larry Siegrist (Leslie) of Bloomsburg. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Bob Siegrist, Marty Rill, and Mim Hershey.
The family wants to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nursing staff and physical therapists at Landis Homes. They genuinely cared for Gene and worked to offer him the best quality of life possible. Special thanks to their Manheim House family.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Forest Hills Mennonite Church, 100 Quarry Road, Leola, PA, 17540. A viewing will take place beginning at 9:30 AM until time of services. Interment will follow at Eby's Cemetery, Leola. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gene's memory may be made to the Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com