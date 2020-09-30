Clyde E. Burkholder, 81, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Hershey Medical Center.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Eby K. Burkholder and Norene H. Sweigart Huber. He was the husband of Sarah (Snyder) Burkholder with whom he shared 62 years of marriage.
Clyde was a graduate of Ephrata High School, class of 1956, and the Ross Leffler School of Conservation, class of 1966. He served as a game protector with the PA Game Commission for 21 years, then with the PA Department of Welfare and the PA Inspector General's Office as an investigative supervisor until his retirement in 1996. He enjoyed boating, fishing and woodworking. He was a 32nd degree mason with the Hazle Azalea Fellowship Masonic Lodge #327 F. & A.M.
In addition to his wife, Clyde is survived by a daughter, Ann, wife of Wesley Bickelman of Hershey; a son, Robert, husband of Kellie Burkholder of Chesapeake, VA and five grandchildren, Leah Bickelman, Rachel Bickelman, Joseph Bickelman, Emma Burkholder, Nathaniel Burkholder.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:30AM at Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 319 Wabash Road, Ephrata, with Pastor Van Deursen officiating.
Kindly omit flowers.
Memorial contributions in Clyde's memory may be made to American Diabetes Assn., 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA, 22202.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »