Clyde E. Benedict, age 87 of Garden Spot Village, formerly of Gordonville, PA, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was the husband of the late Verdna J. Benedict who passed away on December 23, 2018. He was born in Mountville, son of the late C. Harold and Louisa Finkbiner Benedict. He was a member at Calvary Monument Bible Church of Paradise where he had a heart for missions. In his free time, Clyde loved camping, going to the mountains, traveling, gospel quartets, and southern gospel music.
Surviving are 4 children: Marlin husband of Nancy Pidgeon Benedict of Lititz, Janice wife of Tom Denlinger of Paradise, Carol Vogel of TX, and Carl husband of DeAnne Waites Benedict of Alabama, 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Marian Hershey, C. Harold Jr., and James Benedict.
Funeral service will take place at Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, PA on Friday, March 6th at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tom Hubbard officiating. There will be a time to greet the family from 10 a.m. until time of service and during the reception immediately following the service. Interment will be in the Paradise Mennonite Cemetery at 2 p.m. The family is truly grateful to the staff at Garden Spot Village, Laurel View and Fallcrest communities, for their kind, excellent care of Clyde. Donations may be made in Clyde's honor to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com
