Clyde B. Heuyard, 62, of Brownstown, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at his home. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Floyd and Dorothy Buckwalter Heuyard. He was the husband of Teasa (Vance) Heuyard with whom he shared 33 years of marriage.
Clyde worked as a dispatcher for Dart Container, Leola, for over 40 years where he loved his job and his co-workers. He loved gardening and tending to his flowers. He enjoyed going to flea markets and antiquing. He also enjoyed playing cards and videogames and collecting comic books. What he loved most was spending time with his children and granddaughter.
Surviving in addition to his wife are: 4 children, Eric, Zac, Ian and Kyrien; his granddaughter, Hazel; a brother, Barry married to Helene Heuyard; a sister, Bonita Snader. He was preceded in death by a sister, Celesta Rohrer.
Funeral services will be from the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 2 PM with interment following in Zeltenreich Reformed Cemetery, New Holland. A viewing will be from 1 to 2 PM at the funeral home on Saturday. Furman's Leola
