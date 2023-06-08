Clyde A. Dubble, age 97, formerly of Quarryville, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023 at The Glen at Willow Valley in Lancaster. He was the husband of the late Miriam Weaver Dubble and the late June K. Roop Dubble. He was born in Fulton Township, son of the late Allen R. and Susan Kreider Dubble.
He is survived by a daughter, Patricia, wife of James Walsh of Lancaster, 2 grandchildren: Eric, husband of Veronica Walsh of Asheville, North Carolina, Katie, wife of Ryan MacDonald of Lancaster, two great-grandchildren: Wyatt and Hadley MacDonald, a sister, Emma Z. Dubble of Lancaster, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three siblings, Dorothy Adsitt, Joel Dubble, and John Dubble.
Clyde was a member of Mechanic Grove Church of The Brethren. He was a 75-year member of Washington Lodge post 156, a member of Lancaster Lodge and Perfection and Harrisburg Consistory, a very active member of The Slumbering Groundhog Lodge of Quarryville where he served as Sky Pilot. He was also on the Quarryville Borough Council where he served as president for 10 years, and he served on the water and sewer committee.
Clyde enjoyed spending time outdoors and boating and fishing with his family at the beach in Avalon, New Jersey. He was an avid walker and was proud to participate in exercise challenges at Willow Valley. He had a strong work ethic and had many jobs over the years, including being a farmer, working at Walter and Hassel Lumber Yard, The Atlantic Breeders and as a sales manager at Ray's Appliance then later Martin Appliance, working until he was 86 years old. The most important part of his life was spending time with his family and friends.
A memorial service will take place from Mechanic Grove Church Of The Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Hwy Quarryville, PA 17566, on Saturday, June 10th at 2 p.m. with a time to greet the family from 1 p.m. until time of service. Pastor Rita Carter and Pastor Kevin Richardson will be officiating. Private inurnment will take place in Quarryville Cemetery prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604. Reynoldsandshivery.com