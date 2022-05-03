Clinton T. Schafer, 85, of Paoli, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Simpson Meadows, Downingtown. Born in Hazleton, PA, and raised in White Haven, PA, Clinton was the son of the late Louis and Margaret (Schraeder) Schafer. He was the husband of the late Ruth Esther (Kurtz) Schafer, who passed away in 2005.
After graduating from White Haven High School, he had a post graduate year at Wyoming Seminary in Kingston, PA before obtaining an Economics degree from the University of Pennsylvania. Starting his career in Paoli working in a Sherwin Williams paint store, he realized that he had a talent for sales, eventually spending many successful years as a Pharmaceutical Sales Representative for one company Rorer/Rhone Poulenc/Aventis. One of these positions took the family back to Forty Fort, Ruth's hometown, and then years later to Lancaster where he would retire.
His earliest love was the small Pocono community of Penn Lake where he enjoyed his summers swimming, boating, ice skating, attending dances, carousing in his first car, a red 1950 Ford coupe convertible, and eventually meeting his future wife, Ruth, who happened to be renting the cottage right next door. He spent his teenage years working with his uncle, Terl Johnson, a golf pro who taught him to play a mean round of golf. He also enjoyed skiing, including with his children, gardening, (back when it was called yard work), annual Cape May trips with Ruth, following investment trends, volunteering at the polls, and music, especially classic movie musicals with lots of dancing. Being involved in a church community was also important to Clint and Ruth throughout their lives with Clint worshipping most recently at St. John's Presbyterian Church in Devon.
Family in all its forms was central to Clinton's life, a value he and Ruth have passed onto their grateful children: David Schafer, husband of JoAnne, of West Chester, Pamela Schafer of Paoli, and Kenneth Schafer of West Chester; beloved grandchildren: Claire and Blaze. In addition to his parents and wife, Clinton was preceded in death by his brother, Louis Schafer.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 12 PM at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, 435 Manor Ave., Millersville.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 11 AM at St. John's Presbyterian Church, 217 Berkley Rd., Devon with reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. You may mail your memorial contribution to 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
James J. Terry Funeral Home, Downingtown, has been entrusted with arrangements.