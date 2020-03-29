Clinton K. Slonaker, 82, of Conestoga, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020, at Lancaster General Health after a courageous battle with pneumonia and COPD.
Born in West Lawn, PA, he was the son of the late Karl F. Slonaker and the late Elsie May Potteiger Slonaker. Clint grew up in York, PA. He graduated from William Penn High School. Clint earned an associate degree in business from York Junior College. He also attended 5 years of night school at Franklin and Marshall College, majoring in business. He also served 6 years in the Army Reserves.
Clint worked 7 years as a surveyor for Penn DOT. He also worked several years as an accountant for Mellinger Real Estate. Clint's main career was with H&R Block, where he worked over 45 years, serving as the Lancaster District Manager for 29 years.
Clint was a gentleman. He was analytical and a good manager and problem solver. He had a quick wit and great sense of humor. He loved socializing with family and friends. As a youth, he worked summers at the farms of his uncle and grandfather in Berks County. He enjoyed gardening and making homemade sauerkraut with friends. He enjoyed fishing in the Poconos with his family, and deep-sea fishing with the Rider Ave Fishing Club. He also golfed, playing in H&R Block and Valentino's Café Golf Outings. He also played on the Blockers Volleyball Team. Clint enjoyed basketball. He served as manager of the York Junior College Basketball Team and watched the F&M Diplomats Basketball Team regularly. He was an avid baseball fan, attending Baltimore Orioles' and Lancaster Barnstormers' games. In recent years, Clint followed his family and friends on Facebook, and won many varied games of solitaire on the computer.
Clint was treasurer of the OTIC Investment Club. He also served on the board of Lancaster Meals On Wheels. He was also a social member of the Millersville VFW.
He will be lovingly missed by his family and friends.
Clint is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jodi and Bryan Lefever; his son, Scott Slonaker; his sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Richard Graybill; and by his long-time companion, Sue Valentino. He is also survived by his grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Tyler and Kathy Lefever; and by his granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Brooke and Doug Martin. He is also survived by 5 great-grandchildren: Samantha Lefever; Kaylee Lefever; Grayson Lefever; Paisley Martin; and Adalyn Martin. He is also survived by 2 nephews; 1 niece; 3 great-nephews; and 2 great-nieces.
Clint's final resting place is in the Sinking Spring Cemetery, Sinking Spring PA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Lung Association at 3001 Old Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011 , the American Heart Association at 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100 Harrisburg, PA 17112, or to a charity of your choice.
To send condolences to the family during this time, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »