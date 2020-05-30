Clinton H. Hawkins, age 86, of Gap, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Clinton and Edna Styer Hawkins. He proudly served his country as a marine during the Korean Conflict.
In the past he worked at Luria Brothers of Coatesville and Lapp Lumber in Paradise. He was a member of the Christiana American Legion and Gap VFW. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, his military buddies and his dog Coco. He had a generous heart and sponsored international children through various ministries.
He is survived by 2 children: Wesley L. husband of Sharon Thomas Hawkins of Quarryville, Renee Runcel of Gap, 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 4 siblings: Theodore husband of Helen Hawkins of Colorado, David Hawkins of Jonestown, Norma McMullin and Sidney Arnoldy both of New Jersey. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna F. Hurley and a sister, Lillian Green.
There will be an outdoor viewing on Tuesday, June 2 at from 10 to 11 a.m. at Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana. Graveside service and interment will follow in the Center Church Union Cemetery, 599 Reading Road, East Earl.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Clint's memory to the Christiana American Legion, 219 Newport Avenue, Christiana PA, 17509. shiveryfuneralhome.com