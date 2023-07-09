Clinton F. Rohrer, 97, of Lititz, PA, went home to be with his Lord unexpectedly on Friday morning, July 7, 2023. Born in Lititz, he was the son of the late Earl and Mary (Forney) Rohrer. He was the loving husband of Barbara A. Rohrer who passed away in January 2022.
Clinton attended Lime Rock School and Warwick High School and was a lifelong member of White Oak Church. He spent at least 40 years farming with his older brother, Levi. They farmed crops, beef cattle, and chickens. Clinton spent numerous years working as a salesman for Babcock Hatchery of Lititz. He was a member of the Gideons. He spent his later years mowing the yard and riding the Gator. Clinton played softball with the White Oak Church League as well as the Old Timers Softball League.
Dad was born on the farm and died on the farm.
He is survived by his five children, Barbara Jean, wife of the late Bennett G. Angle, of Mercersburg, Beverly Ann, wife of Michael H. Hosler, of Lititz, C. Douglas, husband of Lu Ann Eshleman Rohrer, of Lititz, H. Dale, husband of Twila Brubaker Rohrer, of Lititz, and Jeffrey S., husband of Tracy A. Morinchin Rohrer, of Mohrsville; 14 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Vera F. Smith, Edith F. White, Levi F. Rohrer and two infant brothers, Earl F., and Eugene F. Rohrer.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday afternoon, July 15, 2023, at 5:00 PM at White Oak Church, 1211 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA. Private interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests at the church on Saturday afternoon from 3:30 PM until the time of the service. If desired, contributions may be made to the Memorial Bible Fund of Gideons International, Lancaster West Camp, PO Box 194, Manheim, PA 17545. To express a condolence, view a livestream of the service, or for additional information, visit www.simplefuneralspa.com.
