Clinton A. Clubb of Oxford, MD died at Bayleigh Chase on January 11, 2021. He was 96 years old. Clint's wife Mary preceded him in death by five days. They celebrated 75 years of marriage this past November. He was born in Baltimore, MD on February 22, 1924, the son of the late James Albert Clubb and Edna Smith Clubb of Baltimore, MD.
He attended Severna Park Elementary School. His family moved to Reading Pennsylvania where he attended Wilson High School, and upon graduation, he spent 3 years in the Army. Upon release from the Army, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Mcloud, on November 17, 1945. Clint then went on to receive his degree in Civil Engineering at the University of Maryland. He worked in the engineering department at the Reading Railroad and then moved on in 1955 to John H. Wickersham where he retired as President in 1989.
Clint had been active as the President and Treasurer of the Keystone Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors, a member of the Lancaster Rotary Club, sat on the Council of St. Peters Lutheran Church, and served on the Manheim Township School Board.
During retirement, he and his wife Mary moved to Oxford, MD where he became a member of the Vestry of the Church of the Holy Trinity, a board member of the Oxford Community Center, and a member of the Tred Avon Yacht Club.
Clint enjoyed sailing, fishing, hunting, and travelling. His travels took him to Canada, Mexico, Scotland, South Africa, Scandinavia, England, Israel, China, and all around the United States primarily for big game hunting.
He is survived by his son, Bradford Clubb (Jill) of Manheim, PA, four grandsons: Matthew Perna (Christie) of Portland Oregon, Bob Perna (Danielle) of West Chester, PA, Ross Clubb (Allison) of Newmanstown, PA, and Grant Clubb of Manheim, PA. Clint is also survived by one great-grandchild, Chase Clubb. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kim Collier.
A service will be held this spring at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at the Columbarium of the Church of the Holy Trinity in Oxford, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Oxford Community Center in Oxford, MD.
