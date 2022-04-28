Clint R. Hinkle, 48, of Mount Joy, passed away on April 26, 2022. Born in Columbia, he was the son of Rickey and Mary (Scantling) Hinkle of Wrightsville. Clint was the husband of Brigitte (Gunderman) Hinkle.
Clint was a graduate of Eastern York High School and later West Chester University. He was currently employed at Arconic, Lancaster. He enjoyed playing basketball, exercising, riding bike and playing with his children and the neighborhood kids.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Brigitte and parents, Rickey and Mary, are two sons, John Hinkle and Jacob Hepler; two step-children, Vivia and Sage Lenker; two brothers, Tracy and Brent Hinkle; two sisters, Stacey Wilkinson and Kellie Hinkle; and his in-laws, James "Jim" and Kristen Gunderman.
A funeral service honoring Clint's life will be held at Wrightsville Hope United Methodist Church, 404 Hellam St., Wrightsville, PA 17368 on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 3 PM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 2 PM to 3 PM. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Wrightsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wrightsville Hope United Methodist Church (address above). To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com