Clint M. Miller, 65, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday September 2, 2021 at his home. Born November 8, 1955 in Bethlehem, PA, Clint was the son of the late Ralph and Jesse Louise (Mason) Miller. He graduated from Freedom High School and Lehigh University. Clint married his beloved wife, Sharon Shimoskie, on June 17, 1978 and went on to share 43 years together.
A banker by profession, Clint worked at several institutions through the years in New York City, Philadelphia, Bethlehem and Lancaster.
Clint cherished his family, and was very involved in coaching and cheering on his five children and grandchildren in all their sporting endeavors. He especially enjoyed attending his twin sons' cross country and track meets, traveling the country with his wife. Clint was a lifetime Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan, and took great joy in dominating his football fantasy leagues each year. He had an especially keen insight and natural ability with numbers, picking up a daily sudoku habit since his retirement from finance.
Clint accepted Christ early in his life, and had a loving and generous heart. He also had a dry sense of humor and could find humor in any situation.
Clint will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather that will live on in memory. Clint is survived by his wife: Sharon Miller; five children: Chantel Weyant, Lauren Herr wife of Christian, Amanda Kautz wife of David, Craig Miller companion of Carly Padgett, and Brad Miller husband of Gabrielle; as well as ten grandchildren: Christian, Cameron, Mollie, Haley, Austin, Lucas, Logan, Lillian, Alexander, and Annabelle.
Family and friends will be received at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike Lititz, PA 17543 on Saturday September 18, 2021 from 2 PM to 3 PM. A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow.
To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
