Clifford Wray Lawver, 91, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born July 9, 1929, in Vira, PA, he was the son of the late John Wray Lawver and Mary (Renninger) Lawver. He was married to Jane (Chilcote) Lawver on July 6, 1953.They were married 67 years.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife on October 27, 2020 and son, Allen, on July 30, 2020. Clifford is survived by daughter, Beth Lawver, Columbia, PA; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Lawver; granddaughter, Katlyn Lawver and her companion, Greg Bruns, all of Greenfield, NH; an adopted granddaughter, Cindy Wivell, wife of Jason, and three great-grandchildren of Elizabethtown, PA.
A Veteran, Clifford proudly served with the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Newtown United Methodist Church, Columbia, PA. Clifford enjoyed his work on dairy farms, raising calves for many years. He retired from EASD where he was a beloved custodian at Mill Road School. His favorite pastimes included hunting, camping, and singing with the Gap Men's Chorus.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM (viewing 10-11 AM) on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown. Masks are required.Private burial will take place at Bowman's Chapel Cemetery, Mapleton Depot, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, PA. www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org
