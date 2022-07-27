Clifford W. Keith, 81, of Stevens, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at home in the caring presence of his family. Born in Paradise, Clearfield Co, PA, Cliff was a son of the late Ernest & Cora (Price) Keith and the loving husband of Eleanor N. (Kemler) Keith for 52 years.
Cliff worked as a machine operator for Kalas Manufacturing Inc. in Denver for over 20 years. He loved working and came out of retirement to spend almost 11 years as a machine operator for Denver Meats. Cliff was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting and camping. He loved listening to hymns and sermons by Charles Stanley, completing puzzles, and for many years he collected trains. Most of all, Cliff enjoyed spending time with his wife and family and created lasting memories and special relationships with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He leaves a legacy of strong work ethic, selflessness, and faith.
In addition to his wife, Cliff is survived by seven children, William Keith (Charlene) of Penfield, Dennis Keith of Clearfield, Susan Adams (Mike) of Stevens, Clifford Keith, Jr. (Trish) of Lititz, Robert Keith (Kathy) of Denver, Teresa Buck (Greg Fleming) of Denver, & Carol Saad (Eid) of Schafferstown; 17 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Cliff was predeceased by two sons, Joseph Keith and Ricky Lee Keith.
Viewings will be held on Fri., July 29th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA and on Sat. July 30th from 10 to 11 a.m. at Swamp Christian Fellowship Church, 390 Swamp Church Rd., Reinholds, PA. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. in Swamp Christian Fellowship Church and interment will immediately follow in Memory Gardens, Ephrata.
In memory of Cliff, contributions to the Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org.
