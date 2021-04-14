Clifford N. Gibble, 91, of Manheim, PA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Pleasant View Retirement Community in Manheim. His lifetime of peacemaking has been rewarded with eternal peace. Born in Mastersonville, he was the son of the late Ralph and Anna Ober Gibble. He was the husband of the late Vera D. Lehman Gibble for 67 years prior to her passing in 2019.
Cliff was a longtime member of East Fairview Church of the Brethren in Manheim where he served as moderator, deacon, and Sunday school teacher for many years. He served on the Board of Directors of Pleasant View Retirement Community, was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels, and a member of Gideon International. Cliff, along with his son, Michael, was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan, attending many games. He was employed for many years as a dairy technician with Select Sires, Inc.
Cliff is survived by two children, Michael Gibble of Marietta and Carol, wife of Geoff McCall, of Lititz; two grandsons, Bryan, and Cory McCall; two siblings, Kenneth, husband of Sue Wooley, of Camp Hill, and Elaine, wife of Philip Hertzog, of Kennett Square; and five nieces and two nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law and wife, Wilbur, and Esther Lehman, who were not only family, but cherished friends,
There are no public services. Private interment will be in East Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
