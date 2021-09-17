Clifford M. Sigman, 69 of Crescent City, California passed away on September 5, 2021. Born in Lancaster and raised in Strasburg, he was th son of John and Evelyn Sigman. He was the husband of Feng-Ming Qin.

Cliff graduated from Lampeter-Strasburg High School in 1970. He worked for Amtrak and Conrail while living in Lancaster County. He retired from Burlington Northern Sante Fe Railroad. He enjoyed sports, especially golf and a good Lee Child book.

Cliff is survived by his parents, John and Evelyn of Lancaster, his wife, Feng-Ming of California and his brothers, Dennis E. (Deb) Sigman of Mount Joy and Roger Sigman of Lancaster. There will be no public services. To submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &

