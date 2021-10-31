Clifford Lee Martin, 58, of Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at UPMC Lititz. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Leroy H. and Laura S. (Martin) Martin of Ephrata. Cliff was the loving husband of Roxanne (Trimble) Martin, celebrating 15 years of marriage this past June, and a loving father to their daughter, Rachel Martin.
Also surviving are Cliff’s siblings, Linda Weinhold, wife of Dean of Ephrata, Robert Martin of Mount Joy, Lois Beyer, wife of Clair of Lititz, and Lorraine Oberholtzer, wife of Mike of Olathe, Kansas, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Cliff attended Conestoga Valley High School and received his General Education Degree, and also completed two years of Bible School. Cliff had a selfless heart, devoted to serving others and the God he loved. He was an active member of The Worship Center, Leola, serving on multiple mission trips and driving the church handicapped van. He worked most recently as a highly-skilled truck and trailer technician for Risser Poultry, Lititz. He was an avid outdoorsman with a love for fishing, motorcycling and snowmobiling. A loving husband and father, he enjoyed spending quality time with his family at the beach and taking Rachel fishing. He never met a stranger and will be remembered by all who knew him.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday evening, November 3, 2021, from 5 – 8 PM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 12:00 Noon at The Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA, 17601, where the family will receive guests beginning at 11:00 AM until time of services. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com