Clifford L. Martin, 72, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Maple Farm.
He was born in Ephrata Township to the late Henry F. Martin and Irene H. (Zimmerman) Stoner and was the husband of Betty L. (Martin) Martin with whom he shared 52 years of marriage.
He was a member of Ephrata Community Church.
During Cliff's lifetime he was a home builder, an associate pastor at Worship Center, and director of Worship Center Bible School. In later years, he worked as a sales associate at PaulB. Cliff was a people person. He enjoyed bicycling, woodworking, and was an Atlanta Braves fan.
In addition to his wife, Cliff is survived by four children, Cathie Kershner, Cherie, wife of Tim Cryer, Brent, husband of Lisa Martin, Brock, husband of Rebecca Martin; nine grandchildren, Sasha Kershner, Chelzie Lees, Carrie Cryer, Hanna Cryer, Lael Martin, Jaden Martin, Noah Martin, Abigail Martin, Anderson Martin; a great-grandson, Aaron Daily; five sisters, Nancy, wife of Bruce Heimbach, Linda, wife of Smokey Fasnacht, Carolyn, wife of Daniel Kopp, Lois, wife of the late Mark Stout, Cynthia, wife of Lynn Weaver; a sister-in-law, Dorcas Martin; and a step-father, Clarence Stoner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant child, Jessie Martin and his brother, Kenneth Lee Martin.
A visitation and viewing will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Ephrata Community Church, 70 Clay School Road, Ephrata. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Ephrata Community Church with Pastor Kevin Eshelman officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the service. Interment will take place at Witness Park.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
