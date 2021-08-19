Clifford Glenn Waltz, Sr., 81, of Marietta passed away on August 15th, 2021. He was born in Lancaster County to the late Henry and Gertrude Zink Waltz and was a lifelong resident of this area. Clifford was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and visiting his cabin in Clearfield County. Clifford was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother who treasured spending time with his family.
Clifford leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Carolyn Waltz of Marietta; two sons, Clifford Waltz, Jr. of Bainbridge, Thomas, husband of Kris Waltz of Landisville; five grandchildren, Vanessa, Mason, Tyler, Abbi, Jake; four siblings, Luke Waltz of Mount Joy, Larry, husband of Sue Waltz of Columbia, Ethel Acosta of Lancaster, Shirley Waller of Columbia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven siblings.
A celebration of Clifford's life will be held at a later date and will be announced by his family. His family will accept flowers. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville
