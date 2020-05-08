Clifford Eugene Frey

Clifford Eugene "Gene" Frey, 87, of Lititz, PA, passed away on May 5, 2020 at Luther Acres in Lititz. Born in Mount Joy, PA, he was the son of the late Oscar and Dorothy Frey and was the husband of the late Shirley (Bearinger) Frey, who passed away in 2007.
He was a 1950 graduate of the Mount Joy High School, where he excelled in both baseball and basketball. As a young man, he worked as a self-employed barber in Mount Joy. After marrying and having two children, Gene and Shirley moved to Lititz, where he began a long career at the Wilbur Chocolate Company. He retired from Wilbur after more than 30 years.
Gene attended the Lititz Methodist Church for many years.
One of Gene's favorite pastimes was spending hours in the woods, calling and hunting turkeys and small game, as well as visiting his brother's cabin in Perry County to hunt deer with his brothers. He loved watching baseball, especially the Phillies, telling stories that only "Grandpa" could tell, and his coffee and pipe.
Gene is survived by two children, Steven, husband of Tammy (Root), and Timothy, husband of Michelle (Surey); five grandchildren, Amanda, wife of Adam Hill, Abigail, Joshua, husband of Alexa, Emily, and Nathan and one great grandson, Jack Hill. In addition, he is survived by a sister, Ruth, a brother, Harry, husband of Carolyn, and a brother-in-law, Larry Wagner, husband of his late sister, Judy.
Gene was preceded in death by two brothers, Marlin and Charlie, and sisters-in-law, Mary and Lorraine.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Gene will be laid to rest alongside his wife at the Swamp Lutheran Cemetery in Reinholds, PA.
