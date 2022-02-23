On Sunday, February 20, 2022 heaven's gates opened wide to welcome Clifford Day, Jr., born December 19, 1946 to Clifford and Irene Day in Phelps, NY. Cliff was a faithful family man, teacher, and devoted community volunteer. He is survived by wife of 48 years, Anna, son Peter (Anne), and two daughters Rebecca Day, and Rachel Gavilondo (Yamil). He is also survived by six grandchildren: Jeshua, Elijah, Jose, Adriel, Holly, and Ezekiel, two brothers: Francis (Rita) and Bernard (Nancy) and several beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Joseph and three brothers Arthur Patrick, Thomas and Michael.
Cliff was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church where he taught Sunday School and served as an elder. He was an intentional man who took time to encourage others, especially his students and colleagues at Garden Spot High School where he taught Ag for 32 years. After retiring from teaching, he worked for the PA Department of Education for a decade.
A lifelong fan of sports teams from his home state of New York, many of Cliff's family members express the warm memories they have of sharing game time with him. He was also a devoted member of his community and a long-time volunteer of the New Holland Fair Board. A kind and gentle soul, Cliff's steadfast influence on his family, friends, community, and church will be missed, but we all rejoice in the eternal, heavenly miracle he now enjoys.
All services will be held at Groffdale Mennonite Church, 168 N. Groffdale Rd., Leola, PA. There will be a visitation on Thursday, February 24 from 6 - 8 p.m. and Friday February 25 at 1 pm prior to the service that will be held at 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers for the funeral, visit an elderly family member, friend or neighbor with a bouquet. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.