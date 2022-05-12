Clifford D. Logan, Sr., 70, of 601 Chimney Rock Road, York, PA died on Monday, May 9, 2022 at his residence. He was the husband of Deborah Gable Logan to whom he was married for 50 years. Born on May 28, 1951 in Columbia, PA he was the son of the late Samuel and Susie Ginninni Logan.
Cliff was a self-employed contractor retiring in 1994. He attended Faith United Methodist Church in Hellam, PA. He was a U.S. Marine Corp. Veteran who proudly served his country and was a Veteran of the VietNam War. He was a member of the Kreutz Creek Valley VFW Post #7045 in Hellam, PA.
Surviving besides his wife is a Son: Clifford D. Logan, Jr. husband of Kimberly of York, PA., Daughter: Karrianne wife of Bernie Stewart of Florida, Grandsons: Hunter & Bryce Logan and Devon Lentz, Brothers: Edward husband of Beverly Logan of York, PA and Sam husband of Cindy Logan of Wrightsville, PA. He was predeceased by a Sister: Sharon "Sue" Logan and a Brother: Frank "Tic" Logan.
A Life Celebration for Cliff will be held from the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Vernon Shenberger officiating. A Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap Military Cemetery on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 9:00 AM with full Military Honors. At Cliff's request please omit flowers. Memorial Contributions in his memory may be made to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306. www.clydekraft.com
