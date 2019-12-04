Clifford Charles Weitzel, beloved husband, father, brother and friend, passed away peacefully on the evening of Monday, December 2 in State College, Pennsylvania. He was 67 year of age.
The son of Maryanne (Burkholder) and the late Harry Weitzel, Jr., Cliff grew up in the Reinholds area, a graduate of Cocalico High School class of 1969. He and his beloved wife of 46 years, Delphine (Showalter), remained in the area and together lovingly raised a son, Jeffrey. Cliff was an avid outdoorsman and spent his life fishing and hunting with his father and some of his best friends, as well as a mentor to his wife and son. Several years ago, Cliff and Delphine moved to Fisherman's Paradise outside of State College, PA to pursue their love of the outdoors and fishing and made more wonderful friends.
Cliff proudly served in the Air National Guard for over 9 years. He was a long-time employee of Meridian bank in Reading and later his work in project management led him extensively to Philadelphia and New York City. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his wife, to whom he was a deeply devoted and caring husband. He was known for his humor, empathy and sensitivity. Other living relatives include two sisters, Lisa A. Raysor and Susan K. Shirk and their and families.
A visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 7:00 to 7:30 PM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver followed by a remembrance service at 7:30 PM. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Cliff's memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, 301 Grant Street, Suite 900, Pittsburgh, PA, 15219.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »