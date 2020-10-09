Cletus R. Hurst, 85, a resident of Garden Spot Village, passed away at the home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was married 61 years to Faye Wickenheiser Hurst. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Martin and Elnora Royer Hurst.
Cletus retired from Martin Limestone where he had been employed for 41 years. He was a graduate of the Ephrata High School class of 1953 and had served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. He was a member of the Community Church at Garden Spot. Prior to that had been a member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in New Holland for 55 years where he had served as a trustee and treasurer. He volunteered with Meals on Wheels and had served as their treasurer. Cletus was a handyman around the house and thoroughly enjoyed the time spent with his family.
Surviving besides his wife are two sons, Kevin husband of Joanna Hurst of Malvern, and Keith husband of Rachel Hurst of Waxhaw, NC; seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and his best friend, Harvey Ruth. He was preceded in death by brothers, Earl, Clair and Wilmer Hurst.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, October 13, at 2:00 P.M. at the Evangelical United Methodist Cemetery, 276 W. Main St., New Holland, with Pastor Chet Yoder officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Benevolent Fund at Garden Spot Village. The service will be livestreamed and can be accessed on the Groff High website at www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA