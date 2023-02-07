Cletus L. Graver, 81, of Kirkwood, entered into rest on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Mt. Nebo, he was the son of the late Lester R. Graver, Sr. and F. Adelene (Alexander) Prange. He was the loving husband of Louise E. (Mcafoose) Graver for 38 years.
Cletus served in the U.S. Army and was then employed by L.M. Prange, Inc. as a plumbing and heating technician for over 35 years. He was a member of the Skerrett Lodge #343 F.&A.M. in Cochranville, Lebanon Tall Cedars, VFW Post 8185, Port Deposit, MD; and was a life-member of the NRA. Cletus enjoyed fishing, going to auctions, and sitting on his porch, enjoying the views of rural Southern Lancaster County.
In addition to his wife, Cletus is survived by a daughter, Tammy L., wife of Bill Nathan; two granddaughters, Lyndsay and Katelyn; two great-grandchildren, Julianna and Alexander; two brothers, Lester R. Graver, Jr. (Betty) and Allen E. Graver (Shirley). He was preceded in death by a sister, Betty J. Duncan.
A Funeral Service will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. 227 W. 4th St., Quarryville, PA on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Blake Deibler officiating. There will be a viewing at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the Wesley Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Online guestbook at:
