Cletus F. Kemmick, 88, lifelong resident of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was the husband of the late Janet A. Kemmick. He was born in Columbia, son of the late Fred C. and Minnie Siegrist Kemmick. Cletus owned Kemmick Gun Shop for many years before his retirement in 1993 and was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Red Rose Memorial VFW Post #2435; the Columbia Fish & Game Association; and the Mosquito Creek Sportsmen's Club, Frenchville. He enjoyed going to the cabin in Clearfield, reloading shells, and coin collecting.
He is survived by his children: Cletus F. Kemmick, Jr., Columbia; Sue (Bob) Rhone, Bainbridge; Deb (Tom) Jackson, Columbia; and Nancy (Eugene) Henry, Mountville. Six grandchildren: Amy, Molly, Kenneth E., III, Craig, Barry, and Donald. Six great-grandchildren. Siblings: Dorothy, June, Dennis, and Daniel. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Donald, Pearl, Jean, and Jane.
A Private Service will be held for the family. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
