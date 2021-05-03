Cleon N. Heisey, Jr., 75, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021. He was the son of the late Cleon and Elizabeth Heisey. Cleon was a good man, loving father, and devoted husband to his wife, the late Delores Heisey.
Cleon worked at Alcoa as a tow motor driver for 28 years before retiring. He enjoyed driving his son places, watching TV, being outside in the summer, and rooting for the Phillies and the Eagles. He loved wrestling, talking about sports, going to his clubs, and sitting on his rocker on his back porch. He enjoyed baseball which he both played and coached. Cleon's hobby was can collecting.
Cleon is survived by his son, David Heisey, whom he loved very much. He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores, who passed in 2016.
There will be a funeral service for Cleon on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 23 S. 6th St., Columbia. A visitation will take place one hour prior. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville. clydekraft.com
