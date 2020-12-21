Cleo L. Zell, 96, of Lititz, died peacefully on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Landis Homes Retirement Community. Born in Lititz, she was the daughter of the late Harry W. and Olive Dulabhon Spayd. Cleo was the loving wife of the late Stanley A. Zell who died in February of 2018. A hairdresser, she was the owner of Cleo's Beauty Shoppe in Brunnerville for many years. She was an active and faithful member of the Lititz Church of the Brethren; and volunteered with Meals on Wheels program for the Lititz Area. Her interests included traveling, crocheting, puzzles, reading, and mixed media of watercolor and acrylic painting.
Surviving are two sons: Douglas L. husband of Martha Zell of Lititz, William H. Zell of Ardmore, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and a sister, Shirley Haldeman of Manheim. Preceding her in death are two sisters: Minerva Roberts, Gladys Hellman, and a brother, Harry Spayd.
Services for Cleo will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Brunnerville United Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Cleo's memory to the American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 480, Columbia, MD 21044. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com