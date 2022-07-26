Cleo J. Weaver of Garden Spot Village, New Holland, formerly of Ephrata, went home to the loving arms of Jesus on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Born in Akron, PA, she was the daughter of the late F. Lester Zwally and Florence (Hummer) Zwally and was the wife of the late Charles W. Weaver who was unexpectedly called home to heaven April 30, 1990.
She enjoyed spending time in her winter home in Sarasota, FL, and seeing her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a lifetime member of Akron Church of the Brethren where she served as church clerk, treasurer and deacon.
Cleo is survived by her three sons, Gary L., husband of Dottie (Lausch) of Montana, David C., husband of Mary (Martzall) of Ephrata, and Thomas S., husband of Michele (Martin) of Maryland; nine grandchildren, Jared Weaver, Daniel Weaver, Jonathan Weaver, Christine Adams, Janessa Barrell, Samantha Johnson, Alison Hoover, Kayla Merkert, and Austin Eschenwald; 14 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Rhelda Mitchell of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Zora Wall of Lititz.
In addition to her parents and loving husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Jane Gerhard, Betty Mohler, Eugene Zwally, Erma Stauffer, Dorothy Mitchell, and Darlene Dull.
The family invites all to a visitation held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at Akron Church of the Brethren, 613 Main Street, Akron, followed by funeral services at 10:30 AM, with Pastor Timothy Fleener officiating.
Interment will take place at Middle Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Cleo's memory may be to Akron Church of the Brethren, 613 Main Street, Akron, PA, 17501.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.