Clayton S. Martin, 97, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 1307 Apple Street, Ephrata.
He was born in East Earl Township, Lancaster County, to the late John Z. and Magdalena (Sauder) Martin and was the husband of Rachel R. (Stauffer) Martin who passed away in 2015.
He was a member of Meadow Valley Mennonite Church, (Weaverland Conference).
Clayton was a building contractor.
Clayton is survived by three sons, Curvin, husband of Grace (High) Martin of Ephrata, Gerald, husband of Mabel (Hoover) Martin of Reading, Brian, husband of Mary Jane (Hursh) Martin of Lititz; four daughters, Minerva, wife of Earl Brubaker of Loysville, Ruth Naomi, wife of Mervin Martin of Lititz, Barbara Ellen, wife of Melvin Martin of Ephrata, Mildred, wife of Ivan Zimmerman of Ephrata; 34 grandchildren; 153 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Vera Martin.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Christian, Amos, Elias, John, David and Samuel; four sisters, Anna, Elizabeth, Mary, and Esther; one grandchild and one great-grandchild.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 5 to 8 PM at the Midway Mennonite Reception Center, 210 E. Lexington Road, Lititz. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 9:00 AM at Midway Mennonite Reception Center with further services at 9:30 AM from the Meadow Valley Mennonite Church, 200 Meadow Valley Road, Ephrata, with Bishop Quinton Wenger officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
